The Hokies are on the board for the class of 2024! Virginia Tech has landed a commitment from four-star forward AJ Swinton.

Swinton is the No. 78 overall prospect in the class, just a handful of spots lower than current freshman Rodney Rice was in the 2022 class, when he came in as No. 72 overall.

Only Landers Nolley (No. 49 in the 2018 class), Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Wabissa Bede (Nos. 32 and 73 in the 2017 class), Chris Clarke (No. 68 in 2015), Ahmed Hill (No. 63 in 2014), Dorian Finney-Smith (No. 31 in 2011), Jarell Eddie (No. 70 in 2010), Jeff Allen (No. 77 in 2007), and Marquie Cooke (No. 57 in 2004) are higher-ranked prospect in program history.

Swinton is a DC-area native who played his first two years of high school ball at powerhouse DeMatha Catholic - the first of those under current VT associate head coach Mike Jones. He transferred to Oak Hill Academy before this season, but in January moved across the country to attend Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, alongside the sons of some famous NBA stars - including Lebron James Jr. and Justin Pippen. He plays his AAU ball with Team Takeover, which is based in DC.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Swinton's commitment.