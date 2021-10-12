 HokieHaven - Aiden Hollingsworth earns PWO opportunity from Virginia Tech
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 15:59:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Aiden Hollingsworth earns PWO opportunity from Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' coaching staff is continuing to search for top Class of 2022 talent, and after an unofficial visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, North Carolina defensive end Aiden Hollingsworth earned a preferred walk-on opportunity from the coaches.

The 6-5, 250-pounder from Beaufort (N.C.) East Carteret High participated in a Virginia Tech camp this Summer. At that point, he began to develop a relationship with assistant Director of Player Personnel Jeron Gouveia-Winslow - along with defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck. That resulted in the weekend's visit, and ultimately the opportunity to don Orange and Maroon.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}