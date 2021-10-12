Aiden Hollingsworth earns PWO opportunity from Virginia Tech

The Hokies' coaching staff is continuing to search for top Class of 2022 talent, and after an unofficial visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, North Carolina defensive end Aiden Hollingsworth earned a preferred walk-on opportunity from the coaches.

The 6-5, 250-pounder from Beaufort (N.C.) East Carteret High participated in a Virginia Tech camp this Summer. At that point, he began to develop a relationship with assistant Director of Player Personnel Jeron Gouveia-Winslow - along with defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck. That resulted in the weekend's visit, and ultimately the opportunity to don Orange and Maroon.