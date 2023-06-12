Virginia TEch's massive recruiting weekend continues. Mount Olive (N.J.) offensive tackle Aidan Lynch has committed!
While his high school team struggled to a 1-9 record during his junior season, the 6-7, 285-pound Lynch was a standout performer for the Marauders. He picked VT over offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, Stanford, and many others.
While unranked at his position and within the Garden State, Lynch is a 5.7 three-star prospect whose pledge (as No. 10 in the class) bumps the Hokies from No. 30 to No. 29 nationally according to Rivals.com.
Stay tuned for much more to come on Lynch's commitment.
