HokieHaven - After idle week, Hokies static in rankings

The Orange and Maroon remain No. 18 in the AP poll and No. 17 to the coaches after last week's games against Louisville and Florida State were postponed due to coronavirus protocols within the opponents' programs - while tomorrow's game against North Carolina is postponed due to similar problems in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech's hoops season may be on a brief pause, but it didn't harm the Hokies in the rankings.

No. 7/8 Virginia and consensus No. 16 Florida State are the only other ACC teams to make the national polls. Louisville, Clemson, and North Carolina represent the league in "others receiving votes" positions just outside the top 25.

The Hokies played one non-conference game against a ranked team, defeating No. 10/7 Villanova in their pre-conference tournament in Connecticut back in November. The Wildcats have dropped two of their last four games after previously running the table against non-VT teams.

At 14-4, with an 8-3 record in the ACC, Virginia Tech stands third in the conference, and is on track to return to the NCAA Tournament after a losing record last year (though since the Tournament itself was canceled, it'd be unfair to say the streak was broken - loophole!).