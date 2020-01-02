Virginia Tech's bowl-game thud against Kentucky brings about the next offseason, and the annual look forward.

Fortunately, the transition between the 2019 and 2020 editions of the Hokies shouldn't see too much change. Another year of experience and seasoning for the players already in Blacksburg could be enough to take a major step forward next year.

With a strong-but-small 2020 recruiting class in the mix, too, the future may just be bright for Virginia Tech.