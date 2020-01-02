After Belk disappointment, how do Hokies fill next year's holes?
Virginia Tech's bowl-game thud against Kentucky brings about the next offseason, and the annual look forward.
Fortunately, the transition between the 2019 and 2020 editions of the Hokies shouldn't see too much change. Another year of experience and seasoning for the players already in Blacksburg could be enough to take a major step forward next year.
With a strong-but-small 2020 recruiting class in the mix, too, the future may just be bright for Virginia Tech.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The departed
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news