HokieHaven - After a big first night at the Draft, what's next for the Hokies?

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 13:00:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
After a big first night at the Draft, what's next for the Hokies?
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
With two outgoing Hokies taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Orange and Maroon were front and center in the college football world for a time last night. Caleb Farley went
No. 22 overall to the Tennessee Titans, while Christian Darrisaw was the very next pick, headed to Minnesota.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Here in Hokieland, though, that's not enough to satisfy the fanbase. There should be at least a couple other VT prospects taken in the remaining six rounds of the Draft. What should Blacksburg be looking out for?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news
Certain data provided by STATS, LLC
© 2021 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.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