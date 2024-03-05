Adrian Hamilton looking into the Hokies
Adrian Hamilton, a 6-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was tendered an offer from head coach Brent Pry’s Virginia Tech Hokies program on Feb. 26.
Tech joined a growing offer list for the prospect, which already included Charlotte, East Carolina, Marshall, and Toledo of the Group of Five and West Virginia, Maryland, and Syracuse of the Power Four.
After hearing the news of the opportunity to potentially play for Coach Ron Crook’s unit in the near future, the blocker from St. John's College High School, a highly-recruited program of the Washington, DC metropolitan area, a fertile recruiting ground for Tech, spoke with Hokie Haven. Here is our conversation with Hamilton:
