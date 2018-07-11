Adonis Alexander's plan was to return to Virginia Tech for his senior year. When academic ineligibility struck, he had to readjust. It was too late to enter the 2018 NFL Draft, but fortunately, the opportunity to head to The League was still available.

Alexander finished his VT career with 126 total tackles, 4.5 of them for loss with one sack. He also broke up 17 passes and intercepted seven, though he had career lows as a junior in each category with one and four, respectively.

His 6-3, 207-pound frame is impressive to NFL scouts though, who see him as a Richard Sherman-like cornerback. Alexander was actually a linebacker prospect out of high school, but started his Hokies career at free safety, before sliding outside to cornerback for his final two years in Orange and Maroon.

With the Redskins, Alexander will join fellow recent Hokies Tim Settle and Greg Stroman, who went in this year's traditional draft in the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively. By selecting Alexander, the Skins forfeit a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL Draft - but that's a price they'll be more than willing to pay to add a talent like Alexander.