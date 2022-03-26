 HokieHaven - Adarius Redmond loves VT after visit
Adarius Redmond loves VT after visit

Virginia Tech offered Powell (Tenn.) 2023 wide receiver Adarius Redmond just over a year ago. The 6-1, 180-pounder is a four-star ranked the No. 185 overall prospect and No. 28 wide receiver nationally. He's also the No. 3 rising senior in the Volunteer State, and coming from the Knoxville area is comfortably inside the six-hour radius that head coach Brent Pry has mentioned as the Hokies' priority on the recruiting trail.

Today, Redmond made the long-awaited trip to Blacksburg to see what the Hokies have to offer.

