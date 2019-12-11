CHARLOTTE – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente confirmed at Wednesday’s Belk Bowl media session in Charlotte that Adam Lechtenberg has been promoted to running backs coach after previously serving as Assistant Head Coach/Executive Director of Player Development. In his previous role, Lechtenberg worked directly with Fuente in overseeing the program’s recruiting efforts and managing Tech’s roster. The Butte, Nebraska native originally joined the Virginia Tech staff as director of player development in March 2017.

During his tenure working with Fuente at Memphis from 2012-15, Lechtenberg served as director of player personnel, and he managed many aspects of the evaluation and recruiting process. In addition, he acted as a liaison between the football program and academics, admissions and housing, while overseeing the Tigers’ walk-on program that made a substantial impact on the on-field turnaround at Memphis under Fuente. In total, 11 of his walk-ons eventually earned scholarships at Memphis, while 23 made major contributions.

Lechtenberg spent the 2016 season as passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In addition to his on-field coaching duties, his recruiting territory included Alabama, Tennessee and junior colleges.

A former football student-athlete at the University of Nebraska, he began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant working with Fuente at TCU from 2007-09. He spent the 2010-11 seasons as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Central Connecticut State.

He and his wife, Kristy, are parents of a daughter, Madison.