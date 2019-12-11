Adam Lechtenberg promoted to running backs coach
From University release:
CHARLOTTE – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente confirmed at Wednesday’s Belk Bowl media session in Charlotte that Adam Lechtenberg has been promoted to running backs coach after previously serving as Assistant Head Coach/Executive Director of Player Development. In his previous role, Lechtenberg worked directly with Fuente in overseeing the program’s recruiting efforts and managing Tech’s roster. The Butte, Nebraska native originally joined the Virginia Tech staff as director of player development in March 2017.
During his tenure working with Fuente at Memphis from 2012-15, Lechtenberg served as director of player personnel, and he managed many aspects of the evaluation and recruiting process. In addition, he acted as a liaison between the football program and academics, admissions and housing, while overseeing the Tigers’ walk-on program that made a substantial impact on the on-field turnaround at Memphis under Fuente. In total, 11 of his walk-ons eventually earned scholarships at Memphis, while 23 made major contributions.
Lechtenberg spent the 2016 season as passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In addition to his on-field coaching duties, his recruiting territory included Alabama, Tennessee and junior colleges.
A former football student-athlete at the University of Nebraska, he began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant working with Fuente at TCU from 2007-09. He spent the 2010-11 seasons as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Central Connecticut State.
He and his wife, Kristy, are parents of a daughter, Madison.
Having a Player Personnel staffer serve as a member of the on-field coaching staff seemed like an inefficient use of resources: that type of position is typically reserved for a non-coaching staffer, while having one of the few available on-field coaches serve in a role that didn't include position coaching is wasteful.
From that perspective, this is a reshuffling that brings a bit more efficiency to the coaching staff. It also fills just one of the several position coaching roles that is available. Lechtenberg's spot is the one that was vacated by outgoing RBs coach Zohn Burden, but linebackers (Bud Foster), defensive line (Charley Wiles), and cornerbacks (Brian Mitchell) still need position coaches, and Lechtenberg's former spot on the coaching staff could go to a second coach at one of those positions - many staffs split inside and outside linebacker coaching responsibilities, while some also have a defensive tackles coach separate from a defensive ends/outside linebackers coach - or go to another coach whose role is considered more administrative. Of course, given the above, I think the latter option is on the wasteful side.