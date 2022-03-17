 HokieHaven - Across the scorer's table: Texas in the NCAA Tournament
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 20:50:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Across the scorer's table: Texas in the NCAA Tournament

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech will take on one of the toughest opponents of the year tomorrow afternoon. What is Texas all about?

We go to Keenan Wommack of OrangeBloods for the scoop on the Longhorns.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}