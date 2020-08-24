HokieHaven - Accountability to teammates is key for Hokie players

Almost nothing is normal when it comes to the 2020 college football season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already suspended play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, while other conferences have released truncated schedules in hopes of still playing out the year. Virginia Tech's slate begins with NC State Sept. 12.

Getting those games in will rely in part upon something that has long been a hallmark of the Hokies football program, albeit in a very different context: accountability to each other.