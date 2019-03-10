Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech has a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, and knows which two teams are potential first-game matchups.

The No. 5 seed will await the winner of Tuesday's contest between No. 12 Miami and No. 13 Wake Forest. The Hokies swept their regular-season contests against the teams, beating Miami 82-70 in Coral Gables and 84-70 Friday evening at Cassell Coliseum, and winning the lone game against Wake Forest 87-71 in Blacksburg.

Should the Hokies manage to win their first game, a rematch with No. 4 Florida State looms. The Seminoles squeaked by VT last Tuesday in Tallahassee to clinch the double-bye slot in the tournament (which the Hokies would have earned with a road victory there). No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 North Carolina, and No. 3 Duke are the other top seeds in the conference tourney.

Louisville, Syracuse, and NC State are the other programs considered safe in terms of following the ACC Tournament with an NCAA appearance, while Clemson is likely a bubble team at this time.