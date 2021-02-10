HokieHaven - ACC Spotlight: Winners and losers from 2021 recruiting cycle

WINNERS

Playoff contenders in other Power Five conferences

Notre Dame isn’t in the ACC this coming season as it was this past fall, so that means the ACC only had one team finish in the top 10 of the team recruiting rankings. This is great news for other powerhouse programs around the country because the ACC clearly didn’t bring in as much talent as the other Power Five conferences. Clemson, predictably, led the way at No. 7 in the team rankings, followed by Miami at No. 12 and North Carolina at No. 15. This is a really tough break for the ACC, especially when you realize that most of the teams that finished higher in the rankings are consistent College Football Playoff contenders. One recruiting class doesn’t necessarily make or break a conference’s chances at making the playoff, but it certainly makes an impact.

North Carolina defensive coordinator Jay Bateman

Raneiria Dillworth (Rivals.com)

Clemson's running back room

Will Shipley

Clemson has big shoes to fill in the backfield with ACC record-holder Travis Etienne heading to the NFL Draft. But, as the Tigers do, they are bringing in some of the most talented players in the country to help replace what they're losing. Will Shipley, the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back and a top 50 prospect, can do just about everything a running back needs to do in Clemson's offense. He's an outstanding receiver out of the backfield and is very dangerous in the open field. As a runner between the tackles, Shipley has improved with each passing year and he's added plenty of solid muscle to be able to take the pounding college defenses bring. More the thunder to Shipley's lightning, Rivals250 running back Phil Mafah is a big, tough runner that does a great job running between the tackles. He is going to be a major asset when the Tigers want to get more physical on the offensive side of the ball. Combining these two with the running backs the Tigers currently have on the roster should really help solidify the position for the next few years.

Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee

Jake Garcia

Pittsburgh defensive backs

Pat Narduzzi and his staff recruited a fine group of defensive backs in the 2021 class. It's a deep group featuring six prospects with very high ceilings. All six of them should be really excited about some of the other defensive recruits in this class, Rivals100 defensive lineman Elliot Donald, Rivals250 defensive lineman Nahki Johnson and Rivals250 edge defender Naquan Brown. The Panthers and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge have been turning out some of the best defensive linemen in the nation over the last few years and these three could be some of their best. Donald, the nephew of former Pittsburgh great and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, comes in with very high expectations, and Johnson has been a longtime Pitt commit that has been steadily improving. Brown's versatility on the defensive front will make him difficult for offensive coordinators to scheme around.

LOSERS

Virginia Tech and Virginia in losing in-state talent

Justin Fuente (AP Images)

The Hokies improved their overall team ranking by a significant margin this year compared with the 2020 class, but Justin Fuente and his staff are still having trouble attracting the best players in Virginia. None of the top 15 players in the state signed with Virginia Tech this year. That's virtually unheard of, and it's not like the Hokies' rivals down the street are doing much better. The Cavaliers only signed two of the top 15 in-state players, but they still had their best recruiting class since 2013. There is plenty of room for Virginia Tech and Virginia to improve in this area, and they need to do so if they hope to make some more noise against top opponents. The state of Virginia is loaded with talent year in and year out, so the coaches need to keep improving in-state recruiting.

Late risers in the rankings