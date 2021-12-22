ACC Spotlight: Reviewing the conference's 2021 season

EXPECTED

Justin Fuentes (AP Images)

NC State was strong: I predicted a 10-2 final record for the Wolfpack on the back of a very good offensive line and steady defense, and that prediction turned out to be pretty spot on as they're 9-3. Ikem Ekwonu turned out to be arguably the best offensive tackle in the country and their balanced offense led them to a really impressive season and a runner-up finish in the Atlantic. BC's offensive line was excellent: Even though they lost Phil Jurkovec for a long stint during the season, the offensive line play never dipped. Guard Zion Johnson finished as a first-team All-American in nearly every publication, while center Alec Lindstrom was a second-teamer. Justin Fuente would be fired: He was my No. 2 coach on the hot seat entering the season, and he finished the season in the unemployment line. Fuente just never clicked in Blacksburg during his four seasons there, and now it's up to Brent Pry to pick up the pieces.

*****

UNEXPECTED

Kenny Pickett (AP Images)

Clemson's no show: We knew there was going to be some regression after losing Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers and company to the NFL, but no one could have predicted just how far the Tigers would fall. Clemson's offense was genuinely atrocious this season. The Tigers couldn't block anyone, DJ Uiagalelei's development stalled out and they finished 95th in the country in total offense, 78th in scoring and 121st in passing efficiency. Kenny Pickett in the Heisman running: In four previous seasons, Pickett had never thrown for more than 3,100 yards, 13 touchdowns or completed more than 61.6 percent of his passes. In 2021, he was arguably the best QB in college football, finishing with 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, while completing 67.2% of his passes and garnering a bevy of awards. Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh in the title game: The accepted logic before the season was that we'd see Clemson and UNC in the title game, but both teams struggled much more than anticipated. Wake Forest had a dream season, led by its top-five offense and one of the best WR combos in the country (Jaquarii Roberson and AT Perry), while Pickett and Pitt were right up there in scoring. A great season for the underdog.

*****

AWARDS

Jermaine Johnson (AP Images)