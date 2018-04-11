The NCAA Evaluation Period begins on Sunday and lasts until May 31. That means commitment season is right around the corner, which makes this a perfect time to take a look at how the ACC teams have fared on the recruiting trail since the 2019 class took center stage. NOTE: Pittsburgh and Syracuse do not hold a commitment at this time. MORE: SEC 2019 recruiting, team by team



1. MIAMI

Anthony Solomon Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Total commits: 11 Highest-ranked commitment: Anthony Solomon Top uncommitted target: Trey Sanders Sanders is a bit of a long shot for Miami at this point, but he’s been on UM’s campus twice in the last two months, so it’s impossible to the rule the Hurricanes out completely.

Regardless of where things go with Sanders, things are good in Coral Gables. Miami has an impressive 11-prospect commitment list that includes pledges from three Rivals250 members and a few three-star prospects, including running back Marcus Crowley, who may see their stock rise when the rankings update. Miami seems like a lock to land running back Mark-Antony Richards, the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2019 class, and is also in decent shape with a number of other top-100 names.

2. FLORIDA STATE

Total commits: 6 Highest-ranked commitment: Akeem Dent Top uncommitted target: Kayvon Thibodeaux The recent addition of four-star quarterback Sam Howell is great news for FSU, which has had a bit of trouble when it comes to quarterback recruiting in the recent past. It’s why having Howell in the fold, even at this juncture, is reason for celebration.

Still, the jewel of the haul so far is Dent. The South Florida-based defensive back has a chance to earn five-star status in the future and represents a recruiting victory over rival Miami, which has otherwise dominated the region in the last year. FSU is still alive in the hunt for Thibodeaux, but pulling the five-star defensive end off the West Coast won’t be easy. The Seminoles will also take a crack at five-star prospects Ishmael Sopsher and Nakobe Dean, among others. Wide receiver Frank Ladson tops FSU’s in-state wish list, but Willie Taggart will have to beat out ACC rival Clemson in order to win that battle.

3. DUKE

Zonovan Knight Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Total commits: 7 Highest-ranked commitment: Zonovan Knight Top uncommitted target: Savion Jackson Duke had a fantastic March, adding commitments from Knight, big-time wide receiver Donavon Greene, and defensive back Isaiah Kemp all on the same day. Later in the month, 6-foot-4 wide receiver Eli Pancol announced his commitment to the Blue Devils. Now heading into the heart of the spring, Duke has the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the country. To put that in perspective, Duke has never finished with a top 30 recruiting class.

4. VIRGINIA TECH

Total commits: 5 Highest-ranked commitment: Bryan Hudson Top uncommitted target: Devyn Ford Currently sitting at No. 19 in the team rankings, Virginia Tech is poised to take its recruiting class to the next level. Hudson was an important addition for the Hokies as they try to keep pace with their competitors on the offensive line. He will pair nicely with offensive line commit Jesse Hanson.

The group of Mike Sainristil, Jahad Carter, and Elijah Bowick give the Hokies a solid group of athletes that can play on either side of the ball. Ford can make or break this Virginia Tech recruiting class, but the Hokies will need to fight off Ohio State and Penn State for his commitment.

5. WAKE FOREST

Brendon Clark

Total commits: 5 Highest-ranked commitment: Brendon Clark Top uncommitted target: Salim Turner-Muhammad February and March were good to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons picked up commitments from defensive end Isaiah Chaney and defensive back Jeremiah Gray in February and defensive tackle Malachi Burby and offensive lineman CJ Elmonus announced their commitments to Wake Forest in March. Just yesterday they added a commitment from South Carolina athlete Kendrell Flowers.

Clark has been Wake Forest’s longest tenured commitment and it is always important for teams to lock in the quarterback commitment as early as possible. Expect things to heat up for Wake Forest as the season approaches.

6. CLEMSON

Joseph Charleston Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Total commits: 4 Highest-ranked commitment: Joseph Charleston Top uncommitted target: Quavaris Crouch Clemson isn’t off to a blazing start on the recruiting trail, but the Tiger fans don’t have to be worried. They are in play for plenty of major prospects and they won’t be hampered by a limited number of scholarships this year, which means they should challenge for the top spot in the team rankings by the time National Signing Day rolls around.

Charleston and wide receiver Brannon Spector have been in the fold since October and March brought commitments from tight end Jaelyn Lay and kicker Aidan Swanson. Expect this to be a busy spring and summer for the Tigers on the recruiting trail.

7. BOSTON COLLEGE

Total commits: 4 Highest-ranked commitment: Marvin Ham Top uncommitted target: Xavier Truss Boston College has a nicely balanced class with two offensive and two defensive commitments. Ham and defensive end Spencer Bono certainly fill needs, while wide receiver Ethon Williams and running back Bryce Sebastian hope to make Boston College’s offense more dynamic.

Landing a commitment from Truss seems like a long shot but Boston College is known for big tough offensive linemen so that could do them some favors in Truss’ eyes. Either way, Boston College is off to a good start to this 2019 recruiting class.

8. VIRGINIA

Total commits: 4 Highest-ranked commitment: Seneca Milledge Top uncommitted target: Cam’Ron Kelly The Cavaliers are making a concerted effort to be more dynamic on both sides of the ball. They currently hold commitments to two wide receivers and two athletes. Milledge is listed as an athlete while his current teammate and fellow Virginia pledge, Major Williams, is listed as a wide receiver. They are joined in this class by athlete Antonio Clary and Dorien Goddard. All four of these commitments have come since late February so it has been a busy month and a half for Bronco Mendenhall and his staff.

Kelly and Ben Smiley are certainly within the realm of possibility for Virginia, but there is still plenty of work to be done if they hope to close the deal. Most thought Virginia would have more in-state success this recruiting cycle but that has yet to take place as none of their current commitments are from Virginia.

9. NC STATE

Total commits: 3 Highest-ranked commitment: Timothy McKay Top uncommitted target: Savion Jackson N.C. State is set up to have a very good 2019 recruiting class, but there is plenty of work still to do. McKay is a nice piece for the Wolfpack and he should have an early impact on the offensive line. Tight end Chris Toudle will be a constant issue for defenses because he presents a lot of mismatch problems.

Jackson has taken a lot of visits to N.C. State and it seems they have a strong hold on his recruitment, but there are a lot of other players in North Carolina that N.C. State is doing well with. Expect them to reel in plenty of commitments as the season gets closer.

10. GEORGIA TECH

Devin Ellison Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Total commits: 2 Highest-ranked commitment: Devin Ellison Top uncommitted target: Khalid Martin With two commitments under their belt, Georgia Tech is, predictably, going at its own pace on the recruiting trail. Ellison is hoping to carry on the strong running back tradition at Georgia Tech while defensive back Jeremiah Smith should provide some good length in the secondary.

Martin is just one of the safety/linebackers Georgia Tech is pursuing. Martin is planning on attending the Georgia Tech spring game and it could prove to be an important visit.

11. NORTH CAROLINA

Total commits:2 Highest-ranked commitment: Allen Smith Top uncommitted target: Darnell Wright North Carolina hasn’t exactly been on fire in the recruiting world. The Tar Heels lost a commitment from Rivals250 defensive end Hakeem Beamon last month and just lost a commitment from IMG Academy defensive back Jayden Curry yesterday. They did add a commitment from Smith, a linebacker out of Georgia, last week. In-state commitment Coleman Reich should be a versatile weapon for the Tar Heels and Curry should help fill some open holes in the secondary.

Wright, the No. 2 player in the Rivals100, just made the trip to Chapel Hill and it reportedly went well. Former teammate Billy Ross currently plays for the Tar Heels so it will be interesting to see how much that connection comes into play for Wright.

12. LOUISVILLE