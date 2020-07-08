HokieHaven - ACC Spotlight: Four teams with work to do before NSD

FLORIDA STATE

Terrion Arnold (Rivals.com)

New Florida State coach Mike Norvell was placed directly behind the eight-ball when a global pandemic halted recruiting visits prior to his first season at the helm. Face-to-face contact is valuable currency in recruiting, and Norvell's inability to meet with prospects, parents and high school coaches has certainly taken a toll. Currently, FSU has commitments from 13 prospects, with just three of them ranking higher than three stars. There’s still plenty out there for FSU, however, as the Noles are in the running for four-star prospects like safety Terrion Arnold and defensive lineman Shambre Jackson, among others. Florida State currently sits at No. 28 nationally, which isn’t awful when you consider the circumstances. FLORIDA STATE COMMITMENT LIST

*****

VIRGINIA TECH

Tahjamell Bulloch (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Virginia Tech’s venture into recruiting Texas started off with a bang, but that effort has really fizzled. The decommitments of Dematrius Davis and Latrell Neville were big blows to Justin Fuente’s 2021 recruiting class, and the Hokies are still trying to recover. They’ve also struggled with in-state recruiting, something that has drawn the ire of the movers and shakers in Virginia. With just 12 commitments in this class and a team ranking in the 50s, the most disappointing indicator at this point is the 2.75 average star rating per commit. Not only is Virginia Tech having a hard time attracting many players, they’re having a hard time attracting the type of talent that the Hokies will need to compete in the steadily improving ACC. Quarterback Tahjamell Bullock and athlete DJ Harvey are the two highest-rated prospects in this class so far, but there will be many more additions before signing day. Virginia Tech is going to end up signing at least 22 players this year and it could end up being as many as 25. Most of the next additions will likely come on the offensive and defensive lines. The Hokies only have one commitment from a lineman right now, but they have a lot of targets on the board. There could be a couple more additions at linebacker as well. VIRGINIA TECH COMMITMENT LIST



*****

SYRACUSE

George Rooks (Rivals.com)

Head coach Dino Babers has a chance to bring in a pretty good recruiting class this year, but the Orange need to finish strong. Syracuse has 14 commitments so far with a good balance across the board but the unimpressive 2.64 average stars per commit doesn’t bode well for the Orange. Some of their two-star commits could find themselves in three-star territory if they show development in the coming season. Syracuse has scoured the nation for prospects and currently holds commitments from players in ten different states. Currently second to last in the ACC team rankings and with a national team ranking in the 50s, Syracuse should have a better class. With their last few spots in this recruiting class, Babers and his staff could close out with some impressive recruits. Rivals250 defensive lineman George Rooks is a legacy prospect and someone the Syracuse coaching staff has been after for a long time. Cornerback Darian Chestnut is also a four-star prospect and recently put the Orange in his top group. Look for a few more offensive linemen to join this recruiting class as well. SYRACUSE COMMITMENT LIST

*****

VIRGINIA

Tristan Leigh (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)