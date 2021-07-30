ACC Network's Eric MacClain tabs Jermaine Waller as league's top CB

After a season in which the VT secondary took some lumps, the healthy return of Jermaine Waller should be a big help.

Waller played in just two contests in 2020 - and combined with the opting-out of the Hokies' other starting corner, Caleb Farley, his absence went a long way toward explaining the struggles on the back-end. Waller battled a separated shoulder and a broken arm that kept him off the field for nearly the entirety of the Hokies' 10-game slate, though he started against North Carolina (eight total tackles) and Liberty (two total tackles), leaving the latter with injury in its early stages.

Waller, originally a three-star from Washington DC's Avalon School, has been a key performer in the Hokie secondary throughout his VT career, when available. If he lives up to the expectations of MacLain and others, he should help the Virginia Tech defense rebound from an extremely disappointing year.

Virginia Tech finished with the country's No. 61 pass-efficiency defense, the No. 97 rushing defense (yards per carry), and the No. 82 scoring defense. Personnel absences - including the first-year coordinator, Justin Hamilton, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after staying in the hospital for the birth of his child - were the theme of the entire Hokies team, but the defense was particularly hard-hit. Injury-related absences such as Waller's only exacerbated that.

Whether the Hokies can rebound on that side of the ball with a healthier year could go a long way toward telling the story of the Justin Fuente coaching tenure's future.