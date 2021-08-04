 HokieHaven - ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain names Oscar Shadley a top long-snapper
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-04 14:53:45 -0500') }} football Edit

ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain names Oscar Shadley a top long-snapper

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The offseason is a time to consider hypothetical future awards, and special teasers are no different. ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain has Hokies long-snapper Oscar Shadley among the tops in the league.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Shadley has been a top snapper since his high school All-America days
Shadley has been a top snapper since his high school All-America days (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Quantifying the contributions of a long-smaller is obviously difficult - the only stat he’s likely to accumulate is a bad one, fumbles from bad snaps - but Shadley has done enough to earn some recognition. He snapped in all three phases (punting, field goals, extra points) without a bad one over the past two seasons. He’s also been a key to the success of VT’s kicking specialists in that time.

The Hokies experienced a disappointing 2020 season marred by injury and COVID-related absences. But if players like Shadley can live up to expectations, a bounce back is not only possible but likely.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}