ACC Network’s Eric Mac Lain names Oscar Shadley a top long-snapper

The offseason is a time to consider hypothetical future awards, and special teasers are no different. ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain has Hokies long-snapper Oscar Shadley among the tops in the league.

Quantifying the contributions of a long-smaller is obviously difficult - the only stat he’s likely to accumulate is a bad one, fumbles from bad snaps - but Shadley has done enough to earn some recognition. He snapped in all three phases (punting, field goals, extra points) without a bad one over the past two seasons. He’s also been a key to the success of VT’s kicking specialists in that time.

The Hokies experienced a disappointing 2020 season marred by injury and COVID-related absences. But if players like Shadley can live up to expectations, a bounce back is not only possible but likely.