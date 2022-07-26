ACC Media picks VT fifth in Coastal Division
An "everyone doubted us" narrative is often used as post-facto motivation when a heavily favored team finds success. Nobody doubts Alabama in the SEC, nobody doubts Clemson in the ACC, nobody doubts Ohio State in the Big Ten.
But if Virginia Tech finds success on the field this Fall, the narrative will be legitimate: the Orange and Maroon are picked to finish in the back half of their own division in the ACC.
At ACC Media Days, the assembled members of the press picked Virginia Tech fifth in the Coastal. The rest of the divisional picks shake out like so:
1) Miami
2) Pitt
3) North Carolina
4) Virginia
5) VT
6) Georgia Tech
7) Duke
The Opposing Atlanta Division was picked like so:
1) Clemson
2) NC State
3) Wake Forest
4) Louisville
5) Florida State
6) Boston College
7) Syracuse
