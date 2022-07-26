 HokieHaven - ACC Media picks VT fifth in Coastal Division
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-26 14:04:42 -0500') }} football Edit

ACC Media picks VT fifth in Coastal Division

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

An "everyone doubted us" narrative is often used as post-facto motivation when a heavily favored team finds success. Nobody doubts Alabama in the SEC, nobody doubts Clemson in the ACC, nobody doubts Ohio State in the Big Ten.

But if Virginia Tech finds success on the field this Fall, the narrative will be legitimate: the Orange and Maroon are picked to finish in the back half of their own division in the ACC.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

At ACC Media Days, the assembled members of the press picked Virginia Tech fifth in the Coastal. The rest of the divisional picks shake out like so:

1) Miami
2) Pitt
3) North Carolina
4) Virginia
5) VT
6) Georgia Tech
7) Duke

The Opposing Atlanta Division was picked like so:

1) Clemson
2) NC State
3) Wake Forest
4) Louisville
5) Florida State
6) Boston College
7) Syracuse

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}