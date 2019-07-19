Q. Some words you would utilize to describe this year's offense as you get set for the season.

DALTON KEENE: Some words? The first word that comes to mind is grit. It's something that our strength coaches say a lot, all our coaches say a lot, something that means a lot to all of us.I think it's something that we really needed to improve on, is grit. That's the definition that they like to use is staying loyal to something you said you were going to do, long after the mood you said it in has left you. That's something that really speaks to me and the rest of us on offense especially.

Q. The tight end position may be the deepest corps on the team. Would you agree with that? If so, what makes you guys so deep this year?

DALTON KEENE: Yeah, it's been awesome. We had a lot of young guys really develop into the players we wanted them to be. Now that I'm one of the older guys, I was able to take a step back, coach those guys, help them develop.We have James Mitchell. All the hype about him his legit 100%. He's one of those guys that he was given everything he got, great athleticism, but also one of those guys that is a super hard worker, shows up every single day. He's someone that I would feel really comfortable having playing next to me.

Q. You mentioned that you're now one of the older guys. Is being one of the older guys, does that mean automatically you have become a leader?

DALTON KEENE: You know, just being old doesn't automatically make you a leader. There's a lot of things that go with that. Game experience is one of those things. It goes further to work ethic. You can't be a leader if you're showing up late to workouts, stuff like that.But that's something that I've been trying to work on a lot this off-season. Really that's just taking the next step in my game.

Q. What can you say about Justin Fuente as a head coach, what your takeaways have been from his leadership? There were adversity and injuries last year. What have you seen from him leadership-wise heading forward into 2019?

DALTON KEENE: Yeah, I'll talk specifically on this off-season, too. It wasn't just the players that were upset about last season. We could tell it hit home with Coach Fuente. That's something we all expect.I love having him as a coach. He's a tough-love guy. He's going to push you every day, but love you just as much, which is something that I think is really great about him.

Q. If you could just discuss what your off-season was like in terms of what you wanted to focus on improving in your personal game. Also if you can talk about your quarterback Ryan Willis, the kind of rapport and chemistry you've built with him.

DALTON KEENE: Yeah, this off-season a big thing for me was just getting healthy. I had a minor knee deal that took me out for a little bit. Again, it was something minor. Now my whole body is feeling better than ever. There's a really good chance to get some rest, like I said earlier, work on some other aspects of my game like my leadership, coaching the young guys.Then Ryan Willis, it's been good to develop some chemistry with him. There's always really good competition at quarterback. We got a bunch of guys there fighting for that job. Ryan has been doing a great job. He's been a good leader this off-season for us.

Q. Our season will be a success if we what?

DALTON KEENE: Take it one game at a time. We've had our sights set on Boston College from day one of the off-season. I think if we set our sights any further than that, it's going to be a bust. We'll overshoot it.We got to focus one game at a time. We'll take care of Boston College, then after that we'll move on. So that's the biggest thing for us, is just relaxing and having a small view on the season.