If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here . Join our community!

GREENSBORO – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the following statements on Thursday:

Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

Virginia Tech Athletics has remained in regular communication with University, ACC leadership and Virginia Tech Athletics Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Rogers, to monitor developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

All measures have been taken with an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of Virginia Tech’s student-athletes, staff, community, and guests as the priority. Virginia Tech Athletics will continue to take direction from the University and its COVID-19 task force that meets daily to assess the coronavirus situation and its effect on the campus and community, with recommendations from health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Virginia Tech Athletics appreciates fans’ understanding and cooperation during this unusual time. As the situation surrounding COVID-19 constantly evolves, any applicable updates will be posted as they become available on HokieSports.com, as well as on Twitter (@HokieSports). The University has established a website that offers the latest information and guidance to the Virginia Tech community. For more information, please go to vt.edu/COVID-19

Virginia Tech Athletics is taking preventive measures under the direction of Dr. Mark Rogers. These include, but are not limited to:

Cleaning and disinfecting of exposed surfaces.Posted reminders to cover coughing and sneezing and to frequently wash hands with soap and water.Providing hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.

All individuals in the Virginia Tech community are strongly urged to observe the following recommendations:

Stay at home if you are sick.Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.Thoroughly wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezingIf soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60-95 percent alcohol.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.Refrain from shaking hands, high-fives, and other close personal contact.