News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-15 08:31:58 -0500') }} football Edit

ACC & Big Ten visits up next for 2021 Tysheem Johnson

Uowpxbopbcxyxmmjidjd
Tysheem Johnson
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Tysheem Johnson has been one of the more heralded underclassmen in the Mid-Atlantic and he backs up his offer sheet on the field. As the school standout begins to sift through his offers, look for Johnson to take a few visits toward the end of this month.

MORE RCS N.J.: Prospects now on the radar | Players who earned their stripes | Five teams that should be pleased | The Friedman awards | Thoughts from the sideline | Player predict where their peers will land

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}