ACC announces times, TV for five Tech contests

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The ACC announced multiple kick times and TV network designations for the upcoming college football season on Thursday, with Virginia Tech opening up at Old Dominion on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU and will also play in two primetime ESPN Thursday night games.

Kicking off the season on the road, first-year head coach Brent Pry will face his long-time friend and current Monarch head coach Ricky Rahne, with the two working together at their previous stops (Vanderbilt, Penn State).

For Coach Pry’s home opener, Boston College will make the trek to Blacksburg for Tech’s first ACC contest on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. It will mark the fourth time since joining the ACC Tech has opened conference play with the Eagles (2010, 2016, 2019).The earliest game to ever take place in Lane Stadium will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 versus Wofford, an FCS team in the Southern Conference (SoCon), at 11 a.m. on ACC Network. The two teams have never faced each other previously.

Tech will be playing for the Black Diamond Trophy when it hosts West Virginia on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN in Lane Stadium, marking the first time it has hosted the Mountaineers on a Thursday night since 2000. Its other Thursday night contest this fall will be at NC State on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The last time Tech had two Thursday night games in the same year was 2016.

Virginia Tech Athletics recently announced initial ticket options for fans to attend Tech football games this fall. Fans can choose from a variety of ticket options created with flexibility and value in mind that are tailored for the perfect gameday experience.



