Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
By taking a quick look at the past, we can't quite tell the future... but we can be informed about its potential.
The Hokies have landed five transfers for the incoming 2023 season. They landed five transfers heading into the 2022 season. So how did last year's arrivals work out in their first year as Hokies, and what can it tell us about the new group?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Wide receiver Jadan Blue
Blue arrived with some fanfare: he was highly productive at Temple as an underclassman, but a questionable quarterback situation the following two years saw his usage and per-play effectiveness drop off. All parties hoped that a change of scenery would see him recapture that spark. A tumultuous offseason (his father was murdered in an apparent random act last Summer) added unexpected heartbreak to his life, and Blue was never able to consistently crack the lineup in Blacksburg. He finished with just 12 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Jason Brown
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.