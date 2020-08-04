HokieHaven - A look at Virginia Tech's returning starters

A look at Virginia Tech's returning starters
Much has been made about how this is a "put up or shut up" year for the Hokies, and that's fair.
Aside from the considerations of what an odd year it will be around the college football world due to the national inability to control the coronavirus pandemic, there should be no doubt that Virginia Tech's expectations are very high.
It's easy to see why with a look at the start chart from 2019:
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news