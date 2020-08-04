 HokieHaven - A look at Virginia Tech's returning starters
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 11:19:46 -0500') }} football Edit

A look at Virginia Tech's returning starters

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Much has been made about how this is a "put up or shut up" year for the Hokies, and that's fair.

Aside from the considerations of what an odd year it will be around the college football world due to the national inability to control the coronavirus pandemic, there should be no doubt that Virginia Tech's expectations are very high.

It's easy to see why with a look at the start chart from 2019:

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}