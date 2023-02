A new edition of the 2024 Rivals250 is here, and only two players in Virginia make the cut. Linebacker Kristopher Jones and cornerback Asaad "BJ" Brown are the Commonwealth's two representatives.

Offensive lineman Cam'Ron Warren (who dropped to a three-star prospect) and wide receiver Keylen Adams (who fell from No. 170 overall to four-star outside the Rivals250) are no longer in the top 250 players nationally.