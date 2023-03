BLACKSBURG, VA. - Virginia Tech took down the Florida State Seminoles, in what turned out to be 82-60 drubbing Saturday afternoon.

Ball movement was the recipe for the Hokies 18th win of this up-and-down season, the Hokies moved each ball with such precision and silkiness that it erupted Cassell repeatedly. That combined with a beyond-efficient shooting night would spell trouble for the Seminoles.