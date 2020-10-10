HokieHaven - A bad start on offense, a bad game on defense, and the Hokies fall to UNC

By the end of the first quarter, North Carolina had a 21-0 advantage on the scoreboard. By the time they'd punched in that third touchdown, their yardage advantage was 224-13. Not an ideal beginning to the contest.

Virginia Tech entered Kenan Memorial Stadium excited for a rivalry game, but they may not have realized that the contest was scheduled for noon.

The offense found a little bit of momentum with Hendon Hooker providing some relief for embattled quarterback Braxton Burmeister (who helped his team to a touchdown with his legs to open the second frame), and Hooker was the man in the second half, nearly leading his team all the way back on a couple occasions.

The problem? The Hokie defense simply didn't have any answers for a North Carolina offense that was solid in the first half - aided by a couple explosive plays - and simply unstoppable on the ground after halftime. North Carolina finished with 656 total yards, 399 of them on the ground at a 9.3-per-carry clip. Certainly the Hokies' unavailable list - which included starting defensive backs Divine Deablo and Brion Murray, along with DL contributor Zion Debose - played a role in the struggles. However, it was upperclassmen responsible for far too many of the errors.

The bright points largely came on offense, with running back Khalil Herbert continuing his blistering pace to begin the season. He rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 7.7 per carry.

Hooker's 2020 debut after beginning the year on the disabled list himself couldn't have gone much better, either: he completed 7/13 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 36 and another score, and even catching a 20 yard pass from receiver Tayvion Robinson on a trick play. His success stood in marked contrast to the player he replaced, as Burmeister managed just 7/15 completions for 79 yards.

It's not entirely back to the drawing board for the Hokies, who found some pieces of success, and enter what should be a less challenging stretch of the schedule with Boston College, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Liberty up next. However, finding some solutions on defense - even if some of it is as simple as playing a little bit of offense earlier than the second quarter instead of letting a talented opponent build mountains of momentum - will be imperative.

The Hokies host the Eagles at 8 p.m. next Saturday, and will have a chance to scout their game against Pitt this afternoon. Hopefully, some cracks for the defense to exploit are found, because playing straight-up may very well be a struggle.