An intriguing combo guard from Belgium, class-of-2026 prospect Jayden Hodge is emerging as a high-level long-term prospect, who should see a slew of mid-major offers in the coming years. Schools are already checking on the 6-foot-5 guard, who brings length, feel and versatility to the table at an extremely young age

Rivals recently chatted with Hodge, who finished his freshman season at New Jersey’s St Rose High School, about his game, his basketball journey and what he’s looking for in a college.

ON HIS BACKGROUND

“My mom is from Belgium and my dad is from America. I’ve been over there, but this is my first year in the United States. It’s been good. Playing in the state finals was really nice. I liked that.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE SIGNALED EARLY INTEREST

“Old Dominion and Virginia Tech have been in touch with my coaches about me. I don’t know very much about them yet but I want to.”

ON HIS GAME

“I’m more like a tall point guard or a shooting guard. I play under control. I can shoot the ball. I can drive to the rim. I can defend both guards and bigs, I think. That’s pretty much my game. I rebound, too.”

ON WHAT HE IS TRYING TO IMPROVE

“I’d say my speed and my strength, I want to get faster and get a little more athletic and stronger for sure.”

ON HIS BEST ATTRIBUTE

“I would say my finishing around the basket. I finished really well.”

ON HIS CURRENT HEGHT AND WEGHT

“I’m 6-foot-5 and 178 pounds.”

ON IF HE HAS A DREAM SCHOOL

“Not really, I'm just waiting to see what happens. There isn't, like, one college I’m waiting for or anything.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

“I mean, I just want to have a good feeling at the college I pick. Then, education-wise, it has to be good. Then I just want to see how the coaches are with the players.”

