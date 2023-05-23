One of the best linemen at the Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey this past weekend was class of 2025 offensive guard prospect Micahel Carroll out of La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive guard only holds one offer from Temple, but is hearing from quite a few power-five schools who could end up offering real soon including Penn State, where his father (Michael Carroll) played his college ball from 1993-96.

“Recruiting is going alright right now,” Carroll told Rivals. “I’ve been talking a lot with Boston College, Rutgers and Penn State. Also hearing from a few others like Maryland and Virginia Tech.”

As mentioned above, Carroll has been hearing from a few schools recently, specifically two local Big Ten schools have been showing him the most interest in Penn State and Rutgers.