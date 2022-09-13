Among Virginia Tech's underclassman visitors for the night game against Boston College on Saturday was Kamden Laudenslager. A Pennsylvania native who plays his high school ball at Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh, the 6-3, 210-pounder could end up as a linebacker, defensive end, or H-back in college.

After picking up an offer from the Hokies in January, the Class of 2025 prospect got his first taste of gameday in Blacksburg.