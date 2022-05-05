ALLEN, Texas - Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris is entering his second season at the helm for the Allen Eagles, a football powerhouse in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Morris has one of the best quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle at his disposal: Rivals250 signal caller Michael Hawkins Jr. The 6-2, 185-pound passer features a strong arm and impressive athletic ability from behind center.

The Allen quarterback possesses notable bloodlines, with his father playing defensive back at Oklahoma before spending time with six different franchises in the NFL. Programs from across the nation have entered the mix for the four-star prospect.