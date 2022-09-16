Virginia Tech's night-game victory against Boston College featured tons of recruits on campus. Jim Thorpe (Pa.) High 2024 offensive/defensive tackle Noah Rosahac may not have been the highest-profile of the bunch, but as soon as he received the invite, he knew he wanted to be part of the experience.

"I had the Senior Director of Player Personnel Mike Villagrana reach out to me last Sunday on Twitter sending me an edit," Rosahac explained. "He was saying he hopes to see me down at the game. I always wanted to go and experience the atmosphere that Virginia Tech has for their home games so I couldn’t let down the opportunity."

As has been a common refrain from those who were in attendance, there was plenty of excitement throughout the day. But there was also one clear highlight.

"I got to experience the Hokie Walk and it was really cool seeing the players meet with their families before they start getting ready for the game," he said.

"But the best experience at the game was of course Enter Sandman entrance. I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was so loud and exciting that I couldn’t hear myself think."

The team's 27-10 win, a bounceback performance after falling in the season opener, also caught the 6-5, 260-pounder's eye.

"I thought the team’s overall performance was great," he said. "They came out with an interception by the defense, and the offense finished the drive with a TD. They just kept that momentum for the whole game after that."

Rosahac's one regret about the day is that he didn't have the opportunity to get one-on-one time with the coaches.

"I didn’t get a chance to talk to the coaches, unfortunately," he explained. "But during the Hokie Walk, Coach Pry came up to us and gave us all high fives to all the recruits. He was super excited about the game and I thought that was really cool to experience that."

Rosahac is still looking for his first scholarship offer, but has been proactive in seeking that out. He camped at a number of programs - from Ivy League schools to Power-5 options in his state like Penn State and Pitt - over the Summer. He intends to keep his visit trail rolling throughout the rest of the Fall to check out as many schools as possible, and build bonds with those programs.

"I have a few more colleges that I’m going to most likely catch a game at this Fall," he said. "I’m going to Temple this upcoming weekend and the others that invited me are Pitt, Army, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, and Lafayette. I’ve been talking to coaches from all those programs and have pretty good relationships with all of them so far."

Rosahac is as-yet unranked by Rivals.com, but college coaches are starting to take notice.