Baltimore (MD) wide receiver Ike White dropped his top five yesterday, with Minnesota, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, and Maryland all making the cut.

White has a busy summer of visits set up, and is excited to hit the road.

"I am looking for somewhere that feels like home. I want it to feel like a family and somewhere I can be comfortable," said White. "I'm excited to go see what the schools have to offer."

The Gopher Report spoke to White to get his thoughts on each of his top five and more.