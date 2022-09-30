2022 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: North Carolina
Virginia Tech's season is in danger of going sideways. Can the Orange and Maroon get back on track against UNC?
A win would not only keep the Hokies atop the Coastal Division, but provide a head-to-head victory against a fellow division hopeful.
The essentials
Opponent: North Carolina (3-1, 0-0 ACC)
Time, Channel: Saturday, Oct. 2 • 2:30 p.m. • ACC Network
Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Weather: 65°, 13% chance of rain, 72% humidity, 9 MPH SSW wind
The Line: Virginia Tech +9.5, O/U 55.5
Virginia Tech pass defense v. North Carolina pass offense
