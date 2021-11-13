 HokieHaven - 2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Duke
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-13 08:29:17 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Duke

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Duke has struggled more than any ACC team so far this year. Can the Blue Devils give VT trouble in the final home game of 2021?

The essentials

Opponent: Duke (3-6, 0-5 ACC)

Time, Channel: 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Location: Lane Stadium

Weather: 44°, 1% chance of rain, 48% humidity, 10 MPH Westerly wind

The Line: Virginia Tech -11.5, O/U 51

