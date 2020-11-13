HokieHaven - 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Miami

2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Miami
The Hokies' season came pretty close to running off the rails last weekend. Can VT get it back on track against Miami?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: No. 9 Miami (6-1)
Time, Channel: Noon, ESPN
Location: Lane Stadium
Weather: 51°, 1% chance of rain, negligible winds
The Line: Virginia Tech -2.5, O/U 67.5
Virginia Tech pass offense v. Miami pass defense
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news