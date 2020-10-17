 HokieHaven - 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Boston College
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 08:36:56 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Boston College

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It's a new era in Chestnut Hill, and... it's going well for first-year coach Jeff Hafley, despite remaking a lot of what Boston College does.

Can he lead his team to its second road win already in the 2020 season? The Hokies are hoping that's a firm 'no.'

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, in a previous life at Notre Dame
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, in a previous life at Notre Dame (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: Boston College (3-1)

Time, Channel: 8 p.m., ACC Network

Location: Lane Stadium

Weather: 48°, 1% chance of rain, 2 MPH wind from East.

The Line: Virginia Tech -12.5, O/U 64.5

Virginia Tech pass offense v. Boston College pass defense

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}