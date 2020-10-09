HokieHaven - 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: at North Carolina

2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: at North Carolina
UNC has turned buzz on the recruiting trail into success on the field.
However, the Heels' offseason hype was based more on direction than actual quality. Are they in position to continue that trajectory?
The essentials
Opponent: North Carolina (2-0)
Time, Channel: Noon, ABC
Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Weather: 68°, 65% chance of rain, 2 MPH wind from South.
The Line: Virginia Tech +3.5, O/U 57.5
