Keontae Jennings is one of the top corners in the 2020 class. In 2017, the summer before his sophomore season, Jenkins ran a 4.42 laser in the 40-yard-dash. In 2018 he was one of the top performers at the Charlotte camp, earning him a spot in the initial 2020 Rivals250 rankings. His older brother, Lavonta Taylor a junior corner back at FSU is one of the top corners in the country and was the number one ranked corner in the 2016 class coming out of high school.

Football is in Keontae Jankins' DNA.

His first offer came from his home state school Virginia Tech followed by his brother's FSU Seminoles but Jenkins doesn't have a clear idea where he wants to go to school at the moment.

"I just can't wait until September first so I can start figuring out where I want to go," said Jenkins.

September 1st is when coaches can contact 2020 recruits and Jenkins knows the recruiting process well because he saw his brother go through it.

"I used to go on visits with him (Levonta Taylor) and listen while he was on the phone with coaches," revealed Jenkins.

Jenkins' will soon have his own experience on the recruiting trail and he's already been proactive, with Louisville at least. He was offered by the 'Cards on July 10th, when he decided to give head coach Bobby Petrino a call to voice his sincere interest in Louisville.

"He told me how excited he was to hear that. He said he loves my speed and the way I play and that I have a bright future. Then he told me to give him a call and when I did he offered me personally," explained Jenkins.

Jenkins has been intrigued with Louisville for some time. Jaire Alexander is one of his favorite players and watching him develop at Louisville and eventually become a first round draft pick appeals highly to Jennings.

"Louisville always has a wining program and one of my favorite corners, Jaire Alexander went first round from there. We are similar in that we both have speed, play very well in man, have great instincts in zone coverage, and the ability to break on the ball," expressed Jenkins.

The 4-star standout corner said he and his family were excited when Petrino extended the offer and that they're excited to visit Louisville and see the campus.

The speculation surrounding Jenkins is he'll eventually commit to his brother's alma mater, FSU, but Jenkins says people are just guessing. When asked how hard it will be for teams to overcome FSU's recruiting push Jenkins responded with savvy.

"I really don’t know yet. We’ll see after September 1st when I get to talk to everyone," advised Jenkins.

Dave's deliberation: Jenkins and I have been in communication since the Charlotte camp and he has expressed numerous times how he has strong interest in Louisville. I expect them to be a serious contender for him even though schools like FSU, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee will be heavily in the mix going forward. To use the shopworn cliche, watch his visits. Jenkins knows the recruiting process well having seen his brother go through it and what will win out in the end is what school's defensive system provides him the best opportunity to show his versatility on film for NFL scouts, and the relationships he develops with the coaches. I don't think he is a lock to any school. He has earnestly stated that he wants to take a close look at the programs on his short list and I believe that Louisville is one of them along with FSU, VT, Tennessee, Nebraska, and UNC.