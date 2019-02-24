Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 14:39:44 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 corner sets commitment date, will announce final three soon

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Wvgbkbnoyhn7trel58yy

After a recent visit to Virginia Tech, Mauldin (S.C.) 2020 cornerback Andru Phillips is starting to wind down his recruitment.

While he still has a few months left before making a college commitment, he knows when he'll be doing it: July 8. The 6-0, 180-pounder plans to announce a list of three top schools soon, and the victor in his recruiting battle will almost certainly come from that group:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}