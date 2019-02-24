Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

After a recent visit to Virginia Tech, Mauldin (S.C.) 2020 cornerback Andru Phillips is starting to wind down his recruitment.

While he still has a few months left before making a college commitment, he knows when he'll be doing it: July 8. The 6-0, 180-pounder plans to announce a list of three top schools soon, and the victor in his recruiting battle will almost certainly come from that group: