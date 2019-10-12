2019 Virginia Tech Hokies football game preview: Rhode Island
Virginia Tech earned its biggest win of the season last weekend. Can the Hokies follow it up with an impressive margin today?Rhode Island will be - by a wide margin - the weakest opponent on the sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news