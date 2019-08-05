News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 17:54:16 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 Preview: Westfield Bulldogs

Zavsgza7zbfpxrpvgxwx
Noah Kim has never lost as a starter in games he's finished and the Virginia Tech commit will look to lead the Bulldogs on another state title run (Greg Bishop (GregBishopPhoto.com))
Schuyler Callihan • VirginiaPreps
@Callihan_
Staff Writer

After a heartbreaking end to the 2018 season, the Westfield Bulldogs are back and are on a mission to hoist the state title for the fourth time in the last five years. The Bulldogs fell to the Free...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}