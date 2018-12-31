The 2018 KyPreps All State squad is based upon in game evaluation, film review, and on-field production. No coaches or outside media were asked for recommendations. Send all complaints to David Lackford on twitter @RivalsDave.

Quarterback

Dennis was the heart and soul of the surprising 2019 6A state champion Male Bulldogs. While he didn't put up the gaudy passing numbers of runner-up Beau Allen from Lexington Catholic, he did throw for 2,491 yards on 171 for 256 passing (67%), 34 touchdowns to only seven picks. He also ran for 1,127 yards and 17 touchdowns after his talented running back Henry Vestal was lost for the season in the second game of the season. Sure Male has a great team but they all fed off Dennis's energy and leadership and that's why I have him edging Beau Allen for all-state honors this season.

Running backs

Robinson has been one of the top college football prospects in the state of Kentucky since his sophomore season. In 2019 he saw his national stock rise to top100 recruit and his play on the field supports such a lofty honor. He ran for 1.972 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. He also should be first team all state safety after making 119 tackles, forcing six fumbles, snagging 4 interceptions, and scoring two defensive touchdowns. One of his defensive touchdowns was a 99 yard pick six the other was a fumble return touchdown in a 25-18 win against Harrison County where he ran up and just took the ball away from the running back, spun off him and returned it for a 54-yard touchdown. Wandale Robinson is one of the best all-around high football school players I have ever seen. People have argued that Male QB Garrett Dennis should be the 2019 Kentucky Mr. Football winner. The argument is that he was the best player on the best team in the state's highest qualification. The flaw to that argument is that the award goes to the best individual player in the state, not the best player on the best team. Ironically, Rondale Moore was the best player on the best team last year and the best individual player in the state but somehow he didn't win the award. If the media Mr. Football is to regain some of the legitimacy it lost last year Wandale Robinson is the choice.



Tre Bass rushed for 1,963 yards for an average of 12.5 yards per carry, and 29 touchdowns in leading Franklin-Simpson to their second-straight 4A Kentucky state championship.

Receivers

Wright has been the heart and soul of the CAL football program over the last four years leading them to two state titles. He's was the best wide receiver in the state last year. He's committed to Purdue as a receiver but would easily be a Rivals250 safety if that was his focus. He finished the season with 67 catches for 1010 (15 YPC) and 12 touchdowns while piling up nine rushing touchdowns on 401 yards rushing and also returned a kickoff for a 75-yard score.

Reese Smith has been on the scene since he was a freshman. I've seen him many times and whether he's lined up at safety or wide receive he always dominates no matter the opponent. Last year he caught 53 balls for 1173 yards (22.1 YPC) and 20 TDS and he caught a few of those touchdowns with a broken hand. Offers: Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke, Louisville, Cincinnati, Ball State

Tight End

Mayer caught 46 passes for 1,047 yards an 12 touchdowns. The Notre Dame commit is on of the top prospects in the country and a no-brainer for all-state tight end honors.

Offensive line

The Hokies commit headlines this group of outstanding Kentucky offensive lineman. Hudson has been the best offensive lineman in the state since his junior season as well as the top discuss and shot put thrower. While he isn't the longest offensive tackle his athleticism and footwork make him one of the country's best tackle prospects.

Young was the anchor of the best offensive line in the state last year and the fact he is returning next season puts is bad news for 3A defensive lineman across the commonwealth.

Gideon may be the most versatile offensive lineman on the state as he has lined up all over the line of scrimmage in his career. He is one of the most frightening lineman in space due to his athleticism and hand accuracy. He destroys people as a pulling guard and can reach outside linebackers on the edge as a tackle. Western Michigan is getting a steal in Gideon, a kid I felt could play power five ball as a center.

The Alabama commit has been one of the most consistent and highly recruited lineman in the state since his junior year. In the Best of the Bluegrass all-star game he had a rough start but as the game went on he consistently stymied some of the best pass rushers in the state and opened big holes off the edge to allow the Kentucky team to knock off the Louisville all-stars.