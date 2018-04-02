Virginia Tech lost in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, but they recruited a number of the players that made it to tonight's final game. Here's who Virginia Tech recruited - but ended up at Villanova or Michigan.

Booth, from the Baltimore area, narrowed his list to five schools - mostly in the Northeast, but Virginia (though not Virginia Tech) also included - in July prior to his senior year, and picked the Wildcats within the month. VT wasn't a serious player when it came down to it.

VT was more heavily involved with Bridges, making his loose list of top schools early, but was unable to lure him away from sticking close to home to play for a national power (though it's be fair to say they weren't yet at that status when he committed).

DiVincenzo picked up an early offer from Virginia Tech, but by the time decision day started approaching, the Hokies were no longer seriously in the hunt. He had a few national academic powerhouses (Florida, Syracuse, Vanderbilt), and primarily more basketball-established schools than VT.

Spellman was on the national radar pretty early in his high school career, and Virginia Tech was under consideration when they offered. However, like his current teammates, he eliminated VT - without a robust hoops history - relatively early in the process.

While Poole was publicly wide open during the process, the majority of his visits went to programs throughout the Midwest, meaning it probably would have been a tough pull for Virginia Tech.

It may come as a surprise, given the "shoot first, ask questions later" reputations of both Buzz Williams and John Beilein that Virginia Tech has little overlap with the Wolverines' recruiting. Of course, the regional nature of the Hokies' efforts pre-Williams has something to do with that: it doesn't matter how much you like a kid's shooting ability if you don't think you can convince him to come to Blacksburg.

That means VT has much more in common with fellow East Coast (for a given definition of the term, given the distance between the coast and campus in Virginia Tech's case) side Villanova, which has beaten VT for four recruits who are now pieces of a likely national title-winning squad.

Going the other direction, junior Ahmed Hill was the only VT signee who held an offer from either the Wildcats or Wolverines when he pledged to become a Hokie. Buzz Williams has elevated his program's standing in the college basketball world, and with it has come an increase in recruiting pecking order. In due time, landing more of the big fish (like 2017 signee Nickel Alexander-Walker, who just finished an exceptional freshman year, or 2018's Lander's Nolley) will help Williams bring Virginia Tech to the next level.