In what has been far from a standard offseason, the release of the preseason all-conference lists brings a bit of normalcy. For Virginia Tech, that may apply in more ways than just one. Athlon's preseason All-ACC list makes it feel like football is truly back in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen sports and sports-adjacent activities grind to a halt. It also provides plenty of optimism for the 2020 season, with the Hokies second only to Clemson in honorees.

First-team All-ACC

Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw. Darrisaw is one of three or four no-brainer selections for the Hokies. Entering his third year as a starter at offensive tackle, a strong performance out of him makes VT a formidable foe. Linebacker Rayshard Ashby. Ashby was inexplicably snubbed by the conference in the postseason honors, despite winning nearly half of the league's linebacker of the week awards. His physical limitation of size may mean the upside has been reached... but he's a darn good player already. Cornerback Caleb Farley. Farley went from a confused redshirt freshman to an utterly elite redshirt sophomore over the course of last offseason. As with Ashby, there may not be a much higher level of performance to reach in 2020, but in Farley's case, it's because he's already one of the nation's best. Punter Oscar Bradburn. Bradburn, like Ashby, was a weird snub in the 2019 postseason honors. The Aussie punter put up big averages and didn't allow much return yardage last season. If the Hokies give him a few BeamerBall opportunities, he could be a star. Punt return specialist Tayvion Robinson. Robinson was a solid punt return option last season, but the high variance in that phase of the game makes it tough to predict going forward. He's a talented player as a slot receiver as well, so he's likely to be productive even if he gets limited punt return opportunities.

Second-team All-ACC

Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith. Smith is an interesting choice here. A part-time player (through injuries and inconsistency) last season, he showed potential, but if he performs at an all-league level, the Hokies could be poised for a big year. Cornerback Jermaine Waller. Although Waller was PFF's highest-graded returning corner in the nation not named Caleb Farley, it's understandable that Athlon didn't want to give both first-team slots to Hokies. That's particularly true because last year's pass defense was good, but not elite.

Third-team All-ACC

Wide receiver Tre Turner. Skepticism on Turner is warranted, because he's never had to perform as the primary target before - and that has also kept his numbers down a bit. However, if he blossoms as the top pass-catcher for the Hokies, he could have a massive year.

Fourth-team All-ACC

Tight end James Mitchell. Mitchell's emergence player a role in position-mate Dalton Keene wanting to move along rather than share snaps. If a guy good enough to be a first-round Draft pick feels that way, it says a lot about Mitchell's potential. He's elite as a pass-catcher, but will be asked to do more dirty work this Fall. Defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford. The junior college transfer picked up a starting role for the Hokies, and performed fairly well. It's tough to evaluate defensive tackles from a pure statistical perspective, and the Hokies' run defense was mediocre last year. However, Crawford looked solid game-in and game-out. Linebacker Dax Hollifield. Hollifield will be a third-year starter already - in a career that's absolutely flown by. He's been inconsistent, but statistically productive. If he can take the next step forward toward an all-league level of performance, the Hokies' linebacker duo will probably be the nation's best. Safety Chamarri Conner. Conner is a player who doesn't get his due at times because he's sort of stuck between linebacker and safety as a hybrid player. However, he's extremely talented (and puts up numbers). Kicker Brian Johnson. As a freshman, Johnson supplanted a player who is still kicking in the NFL, and he's been a full-time starter ever since. The hope for Hokie fans is that his services aren't needed frequently enough to put up the stats to earn all-conference honors.

The snubs

Quarterback Hendon Hooker. It's fair to say Hooker's resume is thin at this point (just eight games of starting experience) and that his stats from last season (not enough attempts to qualify for the conference leaderboard) combine with that to leave him off the list. However, he was extremely efficient with room for rapid improvement, and made major waves with his feet, as well. Surely he won't pass a healthy Trevor Lawrence of Clemson for the top spot, but he could contend with the players Athlon picked second- (UNC's Sam Howell), third- (Miami's D'Eriq King), and fourth-team (Louisville's Micale Cunningham) if he progresses as expected. A running back. The big unknown here - who will start, and who will get the majority of the snaps? - makes this an easy punt from Athlon. Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert and redshirt junior Jalen Holston (who missed last season with injury) could easily make some noise here. Defensive end TyJuan Garbutt. This one is more hopeful than predictive, but VT needs some pass rush this year, and Garbutt is one of the few who has flashed the ability to provide it with any sort of consistency. The Hokies have to have him step up. Safety Divine Deablo. It is the stated position of this site that Deablo is criminally underrated as a defensive back. He won't likely put up big stats, but the combination of his injuries and early-career inexperience often leave him a forgotten man. I'll be shocked if he's not considered one of the best eight safeties in the league come the end of the season.