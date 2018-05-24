*****

Michigan – QB Shea Patterson (Ole Miss)

Shea Patterson AP Images

The skinny: While Patterson isn’t the only ex-Ole Miss Rebel on this list, he will be the one with the most eyes on him this fall. The Michigan passing game has been inconsistent in recent seasons, so the hope in Ann Arbor is that Patterson will be the answer to those issues. He arrives to the Wolverines after passing for 3,319 yards and 23 touchdowns in only 10 games with Ole Miss, so expectations will definitely be very high for him to have even more success with the Wolverines. Farrell’s Take: No one will have a bigger impact than the former No. 1 quarterback in the country. Is the former five-star worth a few more victories for Michigan? Can his elusiveness help the offense and offensive line? As a high school prospect, we loved him, from his arm strength and accuracy to his moxie and ability to make big plays when it mattered. He should excel at Michigan.

Florida – WR Van Jefferson (Ole Miss)

Van Jefferson AP Images

The skinny: While Jefferson has yet to be formally cleared by the NCAA to play for the Gators this fall, that is only a formality, as each of the other ex-Ole Miss Rebels who departed Oxford will be playing football this fall. Jefferson should bring a much-needed spark to the Florida passing attack in 2018 after grabbing 91 receptions for 999 yards and four touchdowns in his two seasons with the Rebels. While those numbers aren’t gaudy, he should bring additional consistency to the wide receiver position in Gainesville, as long as the Gators can unscramble their questions at quarterback. Farrell’s Take: Jefferson was a smooth, effortless wide receiver out of high school with good hands - and he could be just what the doctor ordered at Florida. He’s expected to be a reliable receiver (if deemed eligible) who could bail out a few quarterbacks who need some help and be a boost to the struggling offense.

Baylor – WR Jalen Hurd (Tennessee)

Jalen Hurd AP Images

The skinny: While Patterson might have the most eyes on him this fall, it may actually be Hurd who is the most intriguing transfer situation in the country. He left Tennessee with 589 carries, which places him second in team history, and 2,638 yards, which places him sixth. However, he has moved on from the running back position and will line up at wide receiver with the Bears, which should make him an extremely interesting matchup since he is currently listed at 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds. Baylor experienced its fair share of headaches in 2017, but the addition of Hurd should bring some excitement back to the program this fall. Farrell’s Take: Hurd was a five-star running back out of high school, although I never agreed with that assessment. But he is now taking on the role of receiver at Baylor. The Bears were horrible last year, so any help will be welcome. But how effective Hurd will be is up for debate. He is an athletic kid, but I still don’t like the way he quit on the Vols and don’t know if he has the heart to be a great player.

Baylor – OL Jake Fruhmorgen (Clemson)

The skinny: Hurd will likely receive much more attention in Waco this fall, but it is Fruhmorgen who may prove to be the more valuable addition. After playing in 19 games, including nine starts, at Clemson, Fruhmorgen decided to take his talents elsewhere. He initially transferred to Florida in 2017, but then stepped away from the game for a couple of months before resurfacing at Baylor. Fruhmorgen, who is likely to start at left tackle, should help stabilize the Bears' offensive line, which experienced its difficulties in 2017. Farrell’s Take: Fruhmorgen is a former four-star with a great frame and plenty of potential coming out of high school. Now he’s playing a key position for Baylor and will be much more important, and effective, than Hurd. I still like this kid’s potential a lot.

West Virginia – WR T.J. Simmons (Alabama)

The skinny: While West Virginia returns David Sills and Gary Jennings to a talented wide receiver group, Simmons looks primed to further enhance the Mountaineers' passing attack after an impressive spring showing. After seeing a majority of his playing time on special teams during his one season in Tuscaloosa, Simmons should also be motivated to show everyone the four-star receiver abilities that he showcased in high school. And in coach Dana Holgorsen’s open offense, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to shine. Farrell’s Take: The former four-star receiver couldn’t cut it at Alabama, but in the pass-happy offense the Mountaineers run he should be a great complement. He was always a solid route-runner with good hands and had the ability to separate, although we didn’t get to see that in Tuscaloosa. He won’t be counted on being the No. 1 guy and he might covet that role.

Houston – DB Deontay Anderson (Ole Miss)

The skinny: Anderson should provide immediate help for the Cougars at the safety position opposite Garrett Davis. He made a big impact at Ole Miss as a true freshman in 2016, finishing with 32 tackles and an interception, before voluntarily sitting out the 2017 season and then transferring to Houston in December. The No. 3-ranked safety in the class of 2016, Anderson has the potential to become one of the leaders on the Cougars’ defense this fall. Farrell’s Take: Anderson is a very talented kid, a former four-star who had great range as a safety, but was also a very willing tackler. For Houston, he should be effective in the passing game as well as in run support and perhaps reach his potential, as his time at Ole Miss wasn’t overly impressive. FOR MORE HOUSTON SPORTS NEWS GO TO COUGARSDEN.COM

Louisville – DB P.J. Mbanasor (Oklahoma)

The skinny: The Cardinals will likely have two transfers starting at cornerback this fall, with Rodjay Burns from Ohio State being the other. But Mbanasor is the one who brings more athleticism and game-breaking ability to the table. A former four-star in the class of 2015, Mbanasor played in 10 games in 2015 before redshirting in 2016 and then sitting out the 2017 season due to the transfer. So, while he may be a bit rusty, his potential and skill set should make him an immediate contributor in the Cardinals' secondary. Farrell’s Take: A tall cornerback out of high school who was filled out and had strength, he was a four-star for a reason. Now he can bring that size and skill to Louisville and try to replace Jaire Alexander as that big corner in the defense. He hasn’t played in a bit, but the talent is there for sure.

LSU – WR Jonathan Giles (Texas Tech)

The skinny: Both Giles and Breiden Fehoko are transfers from Texas Tech for the Tigers, but it is Giles who should make the biggest impression in 2018. While the Tigers do have talent and depth at the wide receiver position, Giles’ 2016 season, in which he led Texas Tech with 1,158 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 receptions, has LSU fans and coaches excited. A slow spring may have lessened some of the buzz surrounding Giles, but the talent is still there for him to become a big part of the Tigers' offense. Farrell’s Take: This kid can put up numbers, and LSU needs that at wide receiver with yet another rough quarterback situation. There is little experience under center, so his experience as a route runner and a guy who can come back to the quarterback will be welcome. He was a mid-level three-star with good speed and ability inside and outside out of high school.

Virginia Tech – WR Damon Hazelton (Ball State)

The skinny: Playing in the MAC as a freshman, Hazelton reeled in 51 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns. Now the spotlight will be on him in Blacksburg to see if he can produce at a similar level in the ACC. Expectations are high for Hazelton, but after missing the spring due to an injury, there are still some unknowns regarding his potential contribution this fall. However, with the departure of top receiver Cam Phillips there should be an opportunity for Hazelton to make an immediate impact for the Hokies. Farrell’s Take: Hazelton was a little-known receiver out of high school with great size and some speed who has turned into a potential No. 1 guy for the Hokies as they try to replace Phillips. His red zone ability is there, as is his ability to move the chains, and he will be a huge target in this offense if healthy.

Notre Dame – DB Alohi Gilman (Navy)